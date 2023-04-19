(WTRF) New rankings have been released for the best places to live in West Virginia according to Niche.

Niche said the goal of their Best Places to Live Rankings is to provide accurate, comparable, and thorough evaluations of places.

Here are the top places to live in West Virginia:

Star City Cheat Lake Athens Bridgeport Bethlehem Williamstown Winfield Teays Valley Morgantown Shepherdstown Brookhaven Hurricane Charleston Barboursville Vienna Westover Glen Dale Pea Ridge Pleasant Valley South Charleston Lewisburg Wheeling McMechen Blennerhassett Charles Town

You can find out how Niche gets its data and rankings here.