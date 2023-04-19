(WTRF) New rankings have been released for the best places to live in West Virginia according to Niche.

Niche said the goal of their Best Places to Live Rankings is to provide accurate, comparable, and thorough evaluations of places.

Here are the top places to live in West Virginia:

  1. Star City
  2. Cheat Lake
  3. Athens
  4. Bridgeport
  5. Bethlehem
  6. Williamstown
  7. Winfield
  8. Teays Valley
  9. Morgantown
  10. Shepherdstown
  11. Brookhaven
  12. Hurricane
  13. Charleston
  14. Barboursville
  15. Vienna
  16. Westover
  17. Glen Dale
  18. Pea Ridge
  19. Pleasant Valley
  20. South Charleston
  21. Lewisburg
  22. Wheeling
  23. McMechen
  24. Blennerhassett
  25. Charles Town

You can find out how Niche gets its data and rankings here.