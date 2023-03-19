CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — You won’t be whining about this list!
To create the list of the highest-rated wineries in the Mountain State, the wineries must:
- Have an address in West Virginia
- Make original wines
Here is the list:
1. Wandering Wind Meadery
Location: 422 Washington St. W., Charleston
- Average: 5/5
- Google: 5/5
- Facebook: 5/5
- Yelp: 5/5
- TripAdvisor: N/A
2. Old World Libations
Location: 3492 Greenville Rd., Union
- Average: 4.95/5
- Google: 5/5
- Facebook: 4.9/5
- Yelp: N/A
- TripAdvisor: N/A
3. MonValley Vineyards Wine Cellar
Location: 3118 B Fairmont Ave., Fairmont
- Average: 4.93/5
- Google: 4.8/5
- Facebook: 5/5
- Yelp: 5/5
- TripAdvisor: N/A
4. Chestnut Ridge Winery
Location: 15 Chestnut Rdg., Spencer
- Average: 4.9/5
- Google: 4.9/5
- Facebook: 4.7/5
- Yelp: 5/5
- TripAdvisor: 5/5
5. Hatfield Family Distillery
Location: 224 Haines Branch Rd, Charleston
- Average: 4.85/5
- Google: 5/5
- Facebook: 4.7/5
- Yelp: N/A
- TripAdvisor: N/A
5. Mountain Dragon Mazery Fine Honey Wine
Location: 1516 Morgantown Ave., Fairmont
- Average: 4.85/5
- Google: 4.9/5
- Facebook: 4.5/5
- Yelp: 5/5
- TripAdvisor: 5/5
6. The Rusty Nail Winery
Location: 4099 Shepherdstown Rd., Martinsburg
- Average: 4.83/5
- Google: 5/5
- Facebook: 4.8/5
- Yelp: 4.5/5
- TripAdvisor: 5/5
7. WineTree Vineyards
Location: 772 Jesterville Rd., Vienna
- Average: 4.8/5
- Google: 4.9/5
- Facebook: 4.8/5
- Yelp: 5/5
- TripAdvisor: 4.5/5
7. Moss Farms Winery
Location: 100 Harvest Ln., Wheeling
- Average: 4.8/5
- Google: 4.6/5
- Facebook: 4.8/5
- Yelp: 5/5
- TripAdvisor: N/A
8. Batton Hollow Winery
Location: 406 Woodstock Dr., Lost Creek
- Average: 4.78/5
- Google: 4.9/5
- Facebook: 4.7/5
- Yelp: 5/5
- TripAdvisor: 4.5/5
9. Daniel Vineyard
Location: 200 Twin Oaks G, Crab Orchard
- Average: 4.63/5
- Google: 4.8/5
- Facebook: 4.2/5
- Yelp: 5/5
- TripAdvisor: 4.5/5
10. West Whitehill Winery
Location: 4484 US-220, Moorefield
- Average: 4.55/5
- Google: 4.8/5
- Facebook: 4.9/5
- Yelp: 4/5
- TripAdvisor: 4.5/5