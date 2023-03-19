CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — You won’t be whining about this list!

To create the list of the highest-rated wineries in the Mountain State, the wineries must:

  1. Have an address in West Virginia
  2. Make original wines

Here is the list:

1. Wandering Wind Meadery

Location: 422 Washington St. W., Charleston

  • Average: 5/5
  • Google: 5/5
  • Facebook: 5/5
  • Yelp: 5/5
  • TripAdvisor: N/A

2. Old World Libations

Location: 3492 Greenville Rd., Union

  • Average: 4.95/5
  • Google: 5/5
  • Facebook: 4.9/5
  • Yelp: N/A
  • TripAdvisor: N/A

3. MonValley Vineyards Wine Cellar

Location: 3118 B Fairmont Ave., Fairmont

  • Average: 4.93/5
  • Google: 4.8/5
  • Facebook: 5/5
  • Yelp: 5/5
  • TripAdvisor: N/A

4. Chestnut Ridge Winery

Location: 15 Chestnut Rdg., Spencer

  • Average: 4.9/5
  • Google: 4.9/5
  • Facebook: 4.7/5
  • Yelp: 5/5
  • TripAdvisor: 5/5

5. Hatfield Family Distillery

Location: 224 Haines Branch Rd, Charleston

  • Average: 4.85/5
  • Google: 5/5
  • Facebook: 4.7/5
  • Yelp: N/A
  • TripAdvisor: N/A

5. Mountain Dragon Mazery Fine Honey Wine

Location: 1516 Morgantown Ave., Fairmont

  • Average: 4.85/5
  • Google: 4.9/5
  • Facebook: 4.5/5
  • Yelp: 5/5
  • TripAdvisor: 5/5

6. The Rusty Nail Winery

Location: 4099 Shepherdstown Rd., Martinsburg

  • Average: 4.83/5
  • Google: 5/5
  • Facebook: 4.8/5
  • Yelp: 4.5/5
  • TripAdvisor: 5/5

7. WineTree Vineyards

Location: 772 Jesterville Rd., Vienna

  • Average: 4.8/5
  • Google: 4.9/5
  • Facebook: 4.8/5
  • Yelp: 5/5
  • TripAdvisor: 4.5/5

7. Moss Farms Winery

Location: 100 Harvest Ln., Wheeling

  • Average: 4.8/5
  • Google: 4.6/5
  • Facebook: 4.8/5
  • Yelp: 5/5
  • TripAdvisor: N/A

8. Batton Hollow Winery

Location: 406 Woodstock Dr., Lost Creek

  • Average: 4.78/5
  • Google: 4.9/5
  • Facebook: 4.7/5
  • Yelp: 5/5
  • TripAdvisor: 4.5/5

9. Daniel Vineyard

Location: 200 Twin Oaks G, Crab Orchard

  • Average: 4.63/5
  • Google: 4.8/5
  • Facebook: 4.2/5
  • Yelp: 5/5
  • TripAdvisor: 4.5/5

10. West Whitehill Winery

Location: 4484 US-220, Moorefield

  • Average: 4.55/5
  • Google: 4.8/5
  • Facebook: 4.9/5
  • Yelp: 4/5
  • TripAdvisor: 4.5/5