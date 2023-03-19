CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — You won’t be whining about this list!

To create the list of the highest-rated wineries in the Mountain State, the wineries must:

Have an address in West Virginia Make original wines

Here is the list:

1. Wandering Wind Meadery

Location: 422 Washington St. W., Charleston

Average: 5/5

5/5 Google: 5/5

5/5 Facebook: 5/5

5/5 Yelp: 5/5

5/5 TripAdvisor: N/A

2. Old World Libations

Location: 3492 Greenville Rd., Union

Average: 4.95/5

4.95/5 Google: 5/5

5/5 Facebook: 4.9/5

4.9/5 Yelp: N/A

N/A TripAdvisor: N/A

3. MonValley Vineyards Wine Cellar

Location: 3118 B Fairmont Ave., Fairmont

Average: 4.93/5

4.93/5 Google: 4.8/5

4.8/5 Facebook: 5/5

5/5 Yelp: 5/5

5/5 TripAdvisor: N/A

4. Chestnut Ridge Winery

Location: 15 Chestnut Rdg., Spencer

Average: 4.9/5

4.9/5 Google: 4.9/5

4.9/5 Facebook: 4.7/5

4.7/5 Yelp: 5/5

5/5 TripAdvisor: 5/5

5. Hatfield Family Distillery

Location: 224 Haines Branch Rd, Charleston

Average: 4.85/5

4.85/5 Google: 5/5

5/5 Facebook: 4.7/5

4.7/5 Yelp: N/A

N/A TripAdvisor: N/A

5. Mountain Dragon Mazery Fine Honey Wine

Location: 1516 Morgantown Ave., Fairmont

Average: 4.85/5

4.85/5 Google: 4.9/5

4.9/5 Facebook: 4.5/5

4.5/5 Yelp: 5/5

5/5 TripAdvisor: 5/5

6. The Rusty Nail Winery

Location: 4099 Shepherdstown Rd., Martinsburg

Average: 4.83/5

4.83/5 Google: 5/5

5/5 Facebook: 4.8/5

4.8/5 Yelp: 4.5/5

4.5/5 TripAdvisor: 5/5

7. WineTree Vineyards

Location: 772 Jesterville Rd., Vienna

Average: 4.8/5

4.8/5 Google: 4.9/5

4.9/5 Facebook: 4.8/5

4.8/5 Yelp: 5/5

5/5 TripAdvisor: 4.5/5

7. Moss Farms Winery

Location: 100 Harvest Ln., Wheeling

Average: 4.8/5

4.8/5 Google: 4.6/5

4.6/5 Facebook: 4.8/5

4.8/5 Yelp: 5/5

5/5 TripAdvisor: N/A

8. Batton Hollow Winery

Location: 406 Woodstock Dr., Lost Creek

Average: 4.78/5

4.78/5 Google: 4.9/5

4.9/5 Facebook: 4.7/5

4.7/5 Yelp: 5/5

5/5 TripAdvisor: 4.5/5

9. Daniel Vineyard

Location: 200 Twin Oaks G, Crab Orchard

Average: 4.63/5

4.63/5 Google: 4.8/5

4.8/5 Facebook: 4.2/5

4.2/5 Yelp: 5/5

5/5 TripAdvisor: 4.5/5

10. West Whitehill Winery

Location: 4484 US-220, Moorefield