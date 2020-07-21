Highlighting the ‘most unique and challenging’ election in WV’s history

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Secretary of State Mac Warner has released the highlights of the West Virginia 2020 primary election.

Warner says the June 9 election was the most unique and challenging election in state history. The report follows the formal certification of all 55 counties’ election results.

Warner’s office released the 10-page, detailed 2020 Primary Election After Action Report which outlines the planning, preparation, cooperation and results between the Secretary of State, the Governor, the Attorney General, and all 55 county clerks for the 2020 Primary Election held amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Not since the election of 1863 when citizens voted to break away from Virginia have our election officials and state leaders been so challenged to protect the right to vote and to eliminate barriers to the ballot box. It is important that we record the efforts taken during the COVID-19 pandemic for voters and future officials to consider.” West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner

One key component of the report is the evaluation of the performance of actions taken in the primary relating to absentee voting, according to Warner.

The Secretary of State’s office says West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s “Stay-at-Home Order” issued March 23, 2020, required voters to remain in their homes for the first half of the election period, and county clerks received more than 260,000 absentee ballot applications in the primary, which is an increase of more than 240,000 from previous statewide elections.

The After Action Report also identifies challenges for the upcoming Nov. 3 General Election and includes information on voter turnout for each of the state’s 55 counties, Warner’s office says.

State and local election officials will study this report to help plan and prepare for administering the election under recommendations by state and federal authorities during the pandemic.

