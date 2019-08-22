Hino celebrates new Mineral Wells manufacturing plant and job openings

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va.(WOWK) – The Hino Truck plant held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday afternoon to celebrate the opening of their new manufacturing operation facility. The plant is home to more than 400 workers, but they announced at the press conference that they would soon increase job openings by 250 with the help of a $40 million investment.

“People are excited about better-paying jobs, people are coming here from contiguous counties, they’re obviously a large taxpayer, they kept their old facility as well so we don’t have one vacant so I think just the tax impact alone is huge and when you add the workforce impact to that as well I mean we are just ecstatic,” said Lindsey Piersol, executive director of economic development in Wood County.

Senator Joe Manchin was at the event and told WOWK 13 News that the hard workers of West Virginia are the ones to thank. “Japanese bring a tremendous work culture, they found that West Virginia has a tremendous work culture, and it has worked so well and blended well together,” says Manchin.

The plant currently produces an average of 66 trucks a day and hopes to see that number increase in the coming years.