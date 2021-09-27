Hinton Railroad Days canceled again due to COVID-19

A close up view of a train’s wheel in motion as it speeds past (Photo Courtesy: Getty Images)

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — A popular tradition in Summers County is canceled for the second year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Hinton Mayor Jack Scott announced on Monday Railroad Days in Hinton will not be taking place in October as previously planned. The festival was set to take place October 21 – 24, 2021, and typically features shopping, dining and entertainment.

“Our primary concern was an already overloaded Healthcare System and the additional responsibilities it added for our Police and EMS Workers,” Scott said.

Last week Scott announced The Autumn Colors Express wouldn’t take place during the event. This is a main attraction for bringing people to Railroad Days from other parts of the state. The train takes guests from Huntington and Charleston to Hinton by train, where they can enjoy the festival for the day.