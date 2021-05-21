Hinton receives $1.5M for sewer infrastructure project

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWK) – The Appalachian Regional Commission is awarding $1,550,000 to the city of Hinton for an infrastructure project.

Members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelle Moore Capito (R-WV) say the project will replace 13,010 linear feet of terracotta sewer lines, separate stormwater flows from sanitary sewer collection lines, and upgrade UV disinfection equipment at the wastewater treatment plant.

“Improving infrastructure is essential to boosting our economy, creating good-paying jobs and ensuring our fellow West Virginians have access to clean drinking water,” Manchin said. “ARC continues to be a strong partner for the Mountain State and I am pleased ARC is investing in this infrastructure project to replace and upgrade sewer lines and UV disinfection equipment in Hinton.”

The senators also say the project will be matched with $2,000,000 in state and local funds. The goal of the project is to improve sewer service for 1,100 households and 110 businesses.

“One of the best ways to revitalize communities like Hinton is by updating infrastructure both above and below ground,” Capito said. “I’m thrilled to see Hinton receiving this funding from ARC, and I look forward to the positive impact this project will have on families and businesses in southern West Virginia.”

ARC Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin says improving the city’s wastewater system aligns with the ARC’s strategic investment priority regarding expanding critical infrastructure in the region.

“Investing in the improved wastewater system will benefit the City of Hinton’s economic development, public health, and natural resource protection,” Gayle Manchin said.