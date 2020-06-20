Historic house reopens for West Virginia Day

GUYANDOTTE, WV (WOWK) – Today, West Virginia residents celebrate the Mountain State’s 157th year after splitting off from Virginia in 1863 and becoming an individual state.

For members of the Madie Carroll House Preservation Society, Inc., today marked not only their annual “Heritage Day,” but also their reopening after the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to close down back in March.

Heritage Day is the group’s first event after being forced to cancel its largest event of the year, the annual Easter egg hunt.

According to the society’s secretary, Karen Nance the group’s main focus was on the history of the Madie Carroll house in the mountain state.

This house has been sitting here before it was West Virginia actually since 1810 … West Virginia became a state over the Civil War and so when we’re talking about the Civil War, we’re talking about it as in north, south, and African-Americans. Because, to us, there are three very much important groups of people. Karen Nance

The house was originally in Gallipolis, Ohio, but was transported to Guyandotte in 1810. The house was preserved and transformed into a museum with items from the Civil War era back in 1988.

The group was able to allow limited guests into the house at a time to take tours and find out more about the history of the house and other events in West Virginia’s past.

The shoe of an African toddler from the 1800’s donated to the museum. Photos courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff.

The museum currently holds items from the Union and Confederate armies including muskets, cannonballs and uniforms worn by the soldiers. Only one African slave item was donated to the museum. The shoe of an African toddler has been placed in the museum for display.

Nance says the reasoning for the display of both sides of the Civil War is for historical accuracy and to show how the state has improved since the 1800s.

We love doing this. We wouldn’t have been sticking with it for so many years and we still have work to do. It’s missing pieces. We need to have all the pieces we can get for us to better understand our past and that includes everybody’s piece. Some are good, some are bad, but we can’t throw all the bad out because they tell a story too about who we are now. Karen Nance

Future event dates have not been announced yet. For more information on the society, click here.

Follow Lane Ball on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories