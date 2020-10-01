Holiday hiring event is helping people find jobs

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — With the pandemic still raging across the country, many people are still suffering from job loss and financial insecurity.

But, the Huntington Mall in Barboursville is holding an event today to try to mitigate those effects.

For folks out of work or looking for a little extra holiday cash, the mall is holding a job fair to fill some holiday positions.

The fair features 18 employers looking to recruit people for positions ranging from sales associates to baristas, and even the mall itself is hiring for positions on its security and maintenance staff.

The event is located in the center court of the Huntington Mall from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit the mall’s website.

