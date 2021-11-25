Holidays don’t hold up union strike against Cabell-Huntington Hospital

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The SEIU District 1199 union strike against Cabell Huntington Hospital continues into it’s 23rd day, and isn’t taking a pause for the holidays.

The union brought the Thanksgiving festivities to those on the picket line Thursday, serving up food and cheer.

Strikers on the picket line say morale is high, and while it’s different than being home with family for the holidays they are thankful for their coworkers on this day.

“I never thought that I would go through something like this. You can feel the love, everybody just walking around, talking to each other, cause we all know being out here is a lot different than being with our blood family. But it’s still that family feeling and we’re all here just to celebrate together,” says Sydney Ankrom, a registrar with Cabell Huntington Hospital.

“It is really cold on Thanksgiving, but we are thankful for our family, for our coworkers, for the support from the union, for our meal here today. We just hope we get a fair contract very soon,” says Shellie Webb, a patient account representative with Cabell Huntington Hospital.

Federally-mediated negotiations between the hospital and the union are set to resume Tuesday, Nov. 30.

