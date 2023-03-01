CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia families can now apply for the Hope Scholarship education savings account program for the 2023-2024 school year.

According to West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore, the application period for the Hope Scholarship runs from March 1 through May 15, 2023. Moore says the application forms are available on the Hope Scholarship website.

“We’re excited to announce applications to use the Hope Scholarship are now open,” Moore said. “We saw tremendous interest in this program for the current school year, despite unfortunate legal delays in the program’s implementation. We look forward to providing this program for the full school year that begins this fall.”

Moore’s office says the education savings account program is available for students in kindergarten through 12th grade, and is designed to allow families to use the state portion of their child’s education funding to create “an individualized learning experience” for their child.

To qualify for the 2023-2024 scholarship, Moore says students must be a resident of West Virginia and meet one of the following requirements:

The student must be eligible to be enrolled in a kindergarten program

The student must be enrolled in a public elementary or secondary school program in West Virginia for the entire 2022-2023 school year

The student must be enrolled full-time and attending a public elementary or secondary school program in West Virginia “for at least 45 calendar days during an instructional term at the time of application.”

According to Moore’s office, families are also required to fill out a notice of intent to participate in the Hope Scholarship program with their local county’s superintendent. Moore says a sample template of the notice is available online.