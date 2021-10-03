Coronavirus Updates
All Roads Lead To Halloween 2021
October 31 2021 12:00 am

Hospital aims to regain higher designation for trauma center

West Virginia

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: ghornephoto/E+/Getty Images

WHEELING, WV (AP) — Officials say West Virginia University Medicine Wheeling Hospital is working to regain a higher designation for its trauma center.

Hospital President and CEO Douglass Harrison said in a letter to EMS partners that the facility was downgraded recently from a Level II to a Level IV trauma center following a survey with the American College of Surgeons.

The Intelligencer Wheeling News-Register reports Harrison said in a statement Thursday night that the survey was done in 2019 and all gaps and deficiencies identified have been filled or will be by Nov. 1.  Another survey will be done in 2022.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS