CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Hospitality and Travel Association is inviting New York City pizzerias to move to the Mountain State amid proposed changes to how they can operate.

According to Nexstar’s WPIX, the city’s Department of Environmental Protection could soon require the restaurants to install an air-filtration system or change ovens.

The DEP said this would impact coal- and wood-fired pizza ovens installed before May 6, 2016. They said an official would have to install new controls to see a 75% reduction in carbon emissions.

“The WVHTA and West Virginians alike love to support local restaurants and don’t think it is the place of the government to dictate market decisions with respect to cooking ovens,” said WVHTA Executive Director Richie Heath. “Our Association would like to welcome any New York City pizzeria to move to West Virginia and continue their family-style tradition of cooking and serving pizza.”

WPIX said less than 100 restaurants will be impacted by the changes if the proposed rules were to go into effect.