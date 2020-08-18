House Education Committee meets for school re-entry information session

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — As schools prepare to re-open across the Mountain State, West Virginia lawmakers say they have questions and concerns that need addressed.

Some of those questions were answered during an information session of the House Education Committee at the State Capitol on Monday afternoon. It wasn’t technically an “official meeting,” but rather a chance for members to hear information from state education leaders and ask questions.

“We just wanted to get an update on what plans are for this upcoming school year,” said Del. Joe Ellington. “This is more information for us to take back to our constituents.”

State Superintendent Clayton Burch and Chancellor of the Higher Education Policy Commission, Dr. Sarah Tucker were on hand to answer questions, ranging from everything to mandatory testing and mask wearing, to social distancing in the classroom and virtual learning options.

“This prep is unlike anything we ever thought these teachers would be preparing for,” explained State Superintendent Clayton Burch.

Dr. Sarah Tucker added “I can’t tell you how hard they are trying. They [these universities] are doing everything that they can to keep there campuses safe.”

