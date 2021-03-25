Countdown to Tax Day
House Resolution Would Make The Pepperoni Roll The State Food Of West Virginia

Charleston, WV (WTRF)—A recent House Resolution would make the pepperoni roll the official state food of West Virginia.

The pepperoni roll was first created in Fairmont, around 1927 by Italian immigrant baker, Giuseppe “Joseph” Argiro.

In 1987, when the United States Department of Agriculture proposed restrictions that threatened to put the family-owned bakeries of pepperoni rolls out of business, West Virginia Pepperoni Roll producers contacted Senator Jay Rockefeller who intervened and successfully saved the entire industry.

The House Resolution was introduced by over 40 delegates.

