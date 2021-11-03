How are schools giving out the COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5 to 11?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Schools across Kanawha County are making plans to roll out the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children as young as five.

Dr. Sherri Young with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says the vaccine approval is going to be a game-changer because a lot of the COVID-19 outbreaks are in schools and young children.

Kanawha County Schools has already given the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department preliminary numbers of how many students will get vaccinated. Right now, they’re expecting around 30%.

“Typically, what we’ve done is we’ve partnered with them in the past to do flu shot clinics for students and we would develop a schedule and the health department and their partners would visit each school to deliver the doses,” Alicia Warden, Lead Nurse for Kanawha County Schools said.

This is a tactical way to get as many doses out as quickly as possible.

“We can get assistance from the fire department for the ones farther out in the county that will need some assistance from the emergency ambulance authority, and for the schools that have the school-based clinics, they’re actually going to be helping us on site too,” Dr. Young said.

Parents will need to give the school permission to vaccinate their children.

“With anything or any medical procedure we would have to have consent from the parents so it would have to be signed documentation and not verbal consent over the phone,” Warden said.

Parents should also be on the lookout within the coming days and weeks for information on the upcoming vaccination clinics.

“We’ll send out a notification and as we’re ready to proceed with everything, we will have the documents for them to fill out on what’s called Schoology. They can download that and send it back to their child’s school,” Warden said.

Dr. Young says in the clinical trials for ages 5 to 11, children had very minor symptoms and she hopes more parents will be willing to get their child vaccinated in the coming weeks.

