How can I find the cheapest gas prices?

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Gas prices in West Virginia are continuing to rise. On average, most pumps are priced at $3.24 per gallon.

According to AAA, this is “…16 cents higher than a month ago and $1.04 higher than this time last year.”

What’s going on?

“This year we have more of what we would call normal demand, as opposed to last year. But normally as we get passed Labor Day and get into the fall season, we tend to see gas prices go down a little bit. That didn’t happen this year, we did not get that seasonal drop that we expect,” says Lori Weaver, the Manager for Public and Government Affairs for AAAWV.

She says while demand for gas fell after Labor Day, the price did not due to crude oil price jumps. According to AAA, crude oil is now “…over $80 a barrel, and in August it cost around $60 a barrel.”

Why do gas prices differ from county to county?

“When we get to that point of local determination of what they want that gas price to be at their facility, certainly demand probably plays into that a bit. If you’re in a metro area, you see more demand than you would in a rural area. You may see gas prices go up due to the demand, on the other hand you can also see more competition. So, it kind of depends on what those local owners end up doing. But it’s not unusual to see difference in metro areas and your rural areas,” Weaver explains.

She says when traveling to states neighboring the Mountain State, you may notice gas prices significantly higher or lower due to additional influencing factors like the cost to transport crude oil to the area.

When will prices go back down?

“Right now, we’re expecting to prices to stay up for a little bit. We’re going to have to see those crude oil prices go down and without a sizeable increase of supply, that’s not expected to occur within the next serval weeks,” says Weaver.

And for those willing to travel a little further for the cheapest price, Weaver says you could “…download the triple-a mobile app to your phone. It’ll show you gas prices in the area. Also, if you plan on taking a road trip, you can plan your trip ahead and see where the gas is less expensive.”

