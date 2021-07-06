How can West Virginia kids get a discount on lifetime hunting and fishing licenses?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia kids ages 15 and younger can now get reduced-price lifetime hunting and fishing licenses from the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says these licenses are available through a new tiered pricing program.

Justice says the program was made possible after the West Virginia State Senate’s bill passed during the 2021 legislative session. The governor signed Senate Bill 502 into law in April.

“As a lifelong hunter and fisherman myself, I know just how valuable it is for us to get our kids out in the woods or in our pristine waters. It can spark a lifetime love of the outdoors and create so many great memories,” Gov. Justice said. “This program is truly one of the best deals that’s ever been offered by our WVDNR and it will make it easier for parents and grandparents to introduce their kids to our state’s unmatched outdoor traditions.”

The governor’s office says the new program will have varying discounts based on the child’s age. With the regular price for a lifetime hunting and fishing license at $805, the new pricing tier system would bring the costs to:

Before the child’s 1st birthday: $322 (60% discount)

Before the child’s 5th birthday: $442.75 (45% discount)

Before the child’s 10th birthday: $603.75 (25% discount)

Before the child’s 15th birthday: $724.50 (10% discount)

The bill also allows for adopted and foster children ages 15 or younger to be eligible for the reduced-price lifetime hunting and fishing licenses as well.

“I want to thank Governor Justice for his unending support and for making it easier for hunters and anglers and their families to enjoy our state’s beautiful natural resources,” WVDNR Director Stephen McDaniel said. “Thanks to the Governor’s leadership, and programs like this, we have the tools we need to recruit and retain hunters and anglers to our great state.”

Parents or guardians looking to purchase a resident lifetime license or trout stamp for a child age 15 or younger can contact the WVDNR licensing section by calling 304-558-2758, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. To apply, a certified copy of the child’s birth certificate is required.

Those who want to purchase or renew a regular West Virginia hunting and fishing license can visit WVhunt.com.