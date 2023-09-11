CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The U.S. has some of the world’s cleanest and most reliable drinking water, according to the CDC, but how does the Tri-State stack up?

A new study from Great Green Wall Health using data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency found that Kentucky has the cleanest drinking water in the U.S., not including Alaska, Hawaii or D.C. Other states in the top 10 include California, South Carolina, Minnesota, Nebraska, Alabama, Massachusetts, Tennessee, Nevada and Maryland.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The study found that there were 22.16 violations per 1 million residents in Kentucky.

On the other end of the spectrum, the bottom 10 include Oregon, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Wyoming, Idaho, Maine, Vermont and Montana.

West Virginia’s adjusted number of public water system violations sits at 381.37. The lowest on the list – Montana – had 724.04, according to the study.

The study used the number of public water system violations in 2022 per 1 million residents. A violation is whenever there is a breach of the Safe Drinking Water Act requirements which you can find here.