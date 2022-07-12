Approximately 237 million people visited American national parks in 2020, representing a 28% year-over-year decrease attributed to the coronavirus pandemic.

Many parks were forced to close to combat the spread of the virus, but that’s not the whole story—when the parks were open, many of them saw record crowds as throngs of people desperate to safely enjoy nature descended onto parks when they reopened.

President Woodrow Wilson in 1916 signed the act creating the National Park Service to leave natural and historic phenomenons “unimpaired for the enjoyment of future generations.”

Since then, our national parks have welcomed visitors from around the world to experience some of the best the country has to offer and showcase the country’s natural beauty and cultural heritage. Today, the country’s 63 national parks contain at least 247 species of endangered or threatened plants and animals, more than 75,000 archaeological sites, and 18,000 miles of trails.

Stacker compiled a list of the closest national parks to Charleston, West Virginia. National parks are ranked by closest straight line distance, measured from representative points in Charleston, WV Metro Area and each national park.

Estimated driving times are from Here and are only available within the lower 48 states. All featured distances and driving times are estimated using representative locations from the center of each metro and national park—for some places within the metro area, the actual distance may be slightly shorter or longer to reach the closest entryway to a park.

Be sure to check with individual parks before you visit to find out about ongoing, pandemic-related safety precautions at www.nps.gov/coronavirus.

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Charleston that require a bachelor’s degree

#1. New River Gorge National Park (West Virginia)

– Distance: 35 miles

– Driving time: 1.2 hours

– Date founded: December 27, 2020

– 2020 visitors: 1,054,374 (#19 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 7,021 acres

#2. Shenandoah National Park (Virginia)

– Distance: 178 miles

– Driving time: 4.8 hours

– Date founded: December 26, 1935

– 2020 visitors: 1,666,265 (#14 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 199,223.77 acres

#3. Cuyahoga Valley National Park (Ohio)

– Distance: 199 miles

– Driving time: 3.5 hours

– Date founded: October 11, 2000

– 2020 visitors: 2,755,628 (#7 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 32,571.88 acres

#4. Great Smoky Mountains National Park (North Carolina, Tennessee)

– Distance: 213 miles

– Driving time: 5.1 hours

– Date founded: June 15, 1934

– 2020 visitors: 12,095,720 (#1 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 522,426.88 acres

#5. Mammoth Cave National Park (Kentucky)

– Distance: 258 miles

– Driving time: 4.8 hours

– Date founded: July 1, 1941

– 2020 visitors: 290,392 (#41 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 54,011.91 acres

You may also like: Metros where people in Charleston, West Virginia are getting new jobs

#6. Congaree National Park (South Carolina)

– Distance: 319 miles

– Driving time: 6.4 hours

– Date founded: November 10, 2003

– 2020 visitors: 119,306 (#51 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 26,476.47 acres

#7. Indiana Dunes National Park (Indiana)

– Distance: 367 miles

– Driving time: 7.7 hours

– Date founded: February 15, 2019

– 2020 visitors: 2,293,106 (#11 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 15,349.08 acres

#8. Gateway Arch National Park (Missouri)

– Distance: 465 miles

– Driving time: 7.5 hours

– Date founded: February 22, 2018[47]

– 2020 visitors: 486,021 (#31 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 192.83 acres

#9. Hot Springs National Park (Arkansas)

– Distance: 689 miles

– Driving time: 11.7 hours

– Date founded: March 4, 1921

– 2020 visitors: 1,348,215 (#16 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 5,554.15 acres

#10. Isle Royale National Park (Michigan)

– Distance: 757 miles

– Driving time: 15.8 hours

– Date founded: April 3, 1940

– 2020 visitors: 6,493 (#59 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 571,790.30 acres

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Charleston, West Virginia that require a graduate degree

#11. Acadia National Park (Maine)

– Distance: 809 miles

– Driving time: 16.9 hours

– Date founded: February 26, 1919

– 2020 visitors: 2,669,034 (#8 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 49,076.63 acres

#12. Biscayne National Park (Florida)

– Distance: 880 miles

– Driving time: 15.4 hours

– Date founded: June 28, 1980

– 2020 visitors: 402,770 (#36 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 172,971.11 acres

#13. Voyageurs National Park (Minnesota)

– Distance: 899 miles

– Driving time: 17.8 hours

– Date founded: April 8, 1975

– 2020 visitors: 263,091 (#44 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 218,222.35 acres

#14. Everglades National Park (Florida)

– Distance: 899 miles

– Driving time: 16.3 hours

– Date founded: May 30, 1934

– 2020 visitors: 702,319 (#25 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 1,508,938.57 acres

#15. Dry Tortugas National Park (Florida)

– Distance: 948 miles

– Driving time: 18.3 hours

– Date founded: October 26, 1992

– 2020 visitors: 48,543 (#55 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 64,701.22 acres

You may also like: Lowest-paying jobs in Charleston

#16. Badlands National Park (South Dakota)

– Distance: 1,149 miles

– Driving time: 20.6 hours

– Date founded: November 10, 1978

– 2020 visitors: 916,932 (#21 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 242,755.94 acres

#17. Wind Cave National Park (South Dakota)

– Distance: 1,195 miles

– Driving time: 22.0 hours

– Date founded: January 9, 1903

– 2020 visitors: 448,405 (#33 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 33,970.84 acres

#18. Theodore Roosevelt National Park (North Dakota)

– Distance: 1,255 miles

– Driving time: 22.4 hours

– Date founded: November 10, 1978

– 2020 visitors: 551,303 (#28 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 70,446.89 acres

#19. Rocky Mountain National Park (Colorado)

– Distance: 1,287 miles

– Driving time: 21.1 hours

– Date founded: January 26, 1915

– 2020 visitors: 3,305,199 (#4 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 265,807.25 acres

#20. Great Sand Dunes National Park (Colorado)

– Distance: 1,300 miles

– Driving time: 22.3 hours

– Date founded: September 24, 2004

– 2020 visitors: 461,532 (#32 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 107,341.87 acres

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Charleston, West Virginia metro area

#21. Carlsbad Caverns National Park (New Mexico)

– Distance: 1,355 miles

– Driving time: 23.1 hours

– Date founded: May 14, 1930

– 2020 visitors: 183,835 (#45 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 46,766.45 acres

#22. Guadalupe Mountains National Park (Texas)

– Distance: 1,385 miles

– Driving time: 24.2 hours

– Date founded: October 15, 1966

– 2020 visitors: 151,256 (#49 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 86,367.10 acres

#23. Big Bend National Park (Texas)

– Distance: 1,389 miles

– Driving time: 25.8 hours

– Date founded: June 12, 1944

– 2020 visitors: 393,907 (#37 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 801,163.21 acres

#24. Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park (Colorado)

– Distance: 1,411 miles

– Driving time: 24.7 hours

– Date founded: October 21, 1999

– 2020 visitors: 341,620 (#39 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 30,779.83 acres

#25. White Sands National Park (New Mexico)

– Distance: 1,430 miles

– Driving time: 24.1 hours

– Date founded: December 20, 2019[111]

– 2020 visitors: 415,383 (#34 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 146,344.31 acres

You may also like: Highest paying jobs that require a 2 year degree in Charleston, West Virginia

#26. Mesa Verde National Park (Colorado)

– Distance: 1,468 miles

– Driving time: 26.3 hours

– Date founded: June 29, 1906

– 2020 visitors: 287,477 (#42 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 52,485.17 acres

#27. Arches National Park (Utah)

– Distance: 1,509 miles

– Driving time: 25.3 hours

– Date founded: November 12, 1971

– 2020 visitors: 1,238,083 (#17 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 76,678.98 acres

#28. Canyonlands National Park (Utah)

– Distance: 1,533 miles

– Driving time: 32.4 hours

– Date founded: September 12, 1964

– 2020 visitors: 493,914 (#30 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 337,597.83 acres

#29. Yellowstone National Park (Wyoming, Montana, Idaho)

– Distance: 1,550 miles

– Driving time: 28.0 hours

– Date founded: March 1, 1872

– 2020 visitors: 3,806,306 (#2 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 2,219,790.71 acres

#30. Grand Teton National Park (Wyoming)

– Distance: 1,560 miles

– Driving time: 27.0 hours

– Date founded: February 26, 1929

– 2020 visitors: 3,289,638 (#5 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 310,044.36 acres

You may also like: Metros sending the most people to Charleston

#31. Petrified Forest National Park (Arizona)

– Distance: 1,573 miles

– Driving time: 25.2 hours

– Date founded: December 9, 1962

– 2020 visitors: 384,483 (#38 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 221,390.21 acres

#32. Capitol Reef National Park (Utah)

– Distance: 1,600 miles

– Driving time: 26.8 hours

– Date founded: December 18, 1971

– 2020 visitors: 981,038 (#20 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 241,904.50 acres

#33. Bryce Canyon National Park (Utah)

– Distance: 1,662 miles

– Driving time: 28.9 hours

– Date founded: February 25, 1928

– 2020 visitors: 1,464,655 (#15 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 35,835.08 acres

#34. Saguaro National Park (Arizona)

– Distance: 1,678 miles

– Driving time: 29.0 hours

– Date founded: October 14, 1994

– 2020 visitors: 762,226 (#24 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 92,867.42 acres

#35. Grand Canyon National Park (Arizona)

– Distance: 1,683 miles

– Driving time: 28.8 hours

– Date founded: February 26, 1919

– 2020 visitors: 2,897,098 (#6 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 1,201,647.03 acres

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Charleston, West Virginia metro area

#36. Zion National Park (Utah)

– Distance: 1,713 miles

– Driving time: 29.4 hours

– Date founded: November 19, 1919

– 2020 visitors: 3,591,254 (#3 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 147,242.66 acres

#37. Virgin Islands National Park (U.S. Virgin Islands)

– Distance: 1,714 miles

– Date founded: August 2, 1956

– 2020 visitors: 167,540 (#46 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 15,052.53 acres

#38. Great Basin National Park (Nevada)

– Distance: 1,758 miles

– Driving time: 29.5 hours

– Date founded: October 27, 1986

– 2020 visitors: 120,248 (#50 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 77,180.00 acres

#39. Glacier National Park (Montana)

– Distance: 1,761 miles

– Date founded: May 11, 1910

– 2020 visitors: 1,698,864 (#13 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 1,013,125.99 acres

#40. Death Valley National Park (California, Nevada)

– Distance: 1,933 miles

– Driving time: 32.6 hours

– Date founded: October 31, 1994

– 2020 visitors: 820,023 (#22 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 3,408,406.73 acres

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Charleston, West Virginia metro area

#41. Joshua Tree National Park (California)

– Distance: 1,933 miles

– Driving time: 32.5 hours

– Date founded: October 31, 1994

– 2020 visitors: 2,399,542 (#10 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 795,155.85 acres

#42. Kings Canyon National Park (California)

– Distance: 2,016 miles

– Driving time: 40.5 hours

– Date founded: March 4, 1940

– 2020 visitors: 415,077 (#35 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 461,901.20 acres

#43. Sequoia National Park (California)

– Distance: 2,030 miles

– Driving time: 39.2 hours

– Date founded: September 25, 1890

– 2020 visitors: 796,086 (#23 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 404,062.63 acres

#44. Yosemite National Park (California)

– Distance: 2,050 miles

– Driving time: 39.3 hours

– Date founded: October 1, 1890

– 2020 visitors: 2,268,313 (#12 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 761,747.50 acres

#45. North Cascades National Park (Washington)

– Distance: 2,085 miles

– Driving time: 39.6 hours

– Date founded: October 2, 1968

– 2020 visitors: 30,885 (#56 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 504,780.94 acres

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Charleston, West Virginia

#46. Mount Rainier National Park (Washington)

– Distance: 2,103 miles

– Driving time: 38.9 hours

– Date founded: March 2, 1899

– 2020 visitors: 1,160,754 (#18 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 236,381.64 acres

#47. Channel Islands National Park (California)

– Distance: 2,119 miles

– Date founded: March 5, 1980

– 2020 visitors: 167,290 (#47 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 249,561.00 acres

#48. Lassen Volcanic National Park (California)

– Distance: 2,121 miles

– Driving time: 36.9 hours

– Date founded: August 9, 1916

– 2020 visitors: 542,274 (#29 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 106,589.02 acres

#49. Crater Lake National Park (Oregon)

– Distance: 2,130 miles

– Driving time: 37.7 hours

– Date founded: May 22, 1902

– 2020 visitors: 670,500 (#26 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 183,224.05 acres

#50. Pinnacles National Park (California)

– Distance: 2,162 miles

– Driving time: 37.8 hours

– Date founded: January 10, 2013

– 2020 visitors: 165,740 (#48 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 26,685.73 acres

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Charleston

#51. Olympic National Park (Washington)

– Distance: 2,188 miles

– Driving time: 40.3 hours

– Date founded: June 29, 1938

– 2020 visitors: 2,499,177 (#9 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 922,649.41 acres

#52. Redwood National Park (California)

– Distance: 2,241 miles

– Driving time: 41.2 hours

– Date founded: October 2, 1968

– 2020 visitors: 265,177 (#43 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 138,999.37 acres

#53. Glacier Bay National Park (Alaska)

– Distance: 2,796 miles

– Date founded: December 2, 1980

– 2020 visitors: 5,748 (#60 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 3,223,383.43 acres

#54. Wrangell–St. Elias National Park (Alaska)

– Distance: 2,982 miles

– Date founded: December 2, 1980

– 2020 visitors: 16,655 (#57 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 8,323,146.48 acres

#55. Kenai Fjords National Park (Alaska)

– Distance: 3,244 miles

– Date founded: December 2, 1980

– 2020 visitors: 115,882 (#52 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 669,650.05 acres

#56. Denali National Park (Alaska)

– Distance: 3,258 miles

– Date founded: February 26, 1917

– 2020 visitors: 54,850 (#53 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 4,740,911.16 acres

#57. Gates of the Arctic National Park (Alaska)

– Distance: 3,332 miles

– Date founded: December 2, 1980

– 2020 visitors: 2,872 (#63 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 7,523,897.45 acres

#58. Lake Clark National Park (Alaska)

– Distance: 3,365 miles

– Date founded: December 2, 1980

– 2020 visitors: 4,948 (#61 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 2,619,816.49 acres

#59. Katmai National Park (Alaska)

– Distance: 3,445 miles

– Date founded: December 2, 1980

– 2020 visitors: 51,511 (#54 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 3,674,529.33 acres

#60. Kobuk Valley National Park (Alaska)

– Distance: 3,490 miles

– Date founded: December 2, 1980

– 2020 visitors: 11,185 (#58 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 1,750,716.16 acres

#61. Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park (Hawaii)

– Distance: 4,531 miles

– Date founded: August 1, 1916

– 2020 visitors: 589,775 (#27 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 325,605.28 acres

#62. Haleakalā National Park (Hawaii)

– Distance: 4,532 miles

– Date founded: July 1, 1961

– 2020 visitors: 319,147 (#40 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 33,264.62 acres

#63. National Park of American Samoa (American Samoa)

– Distance: 6,774 miles

– Date founded: October 31, 1988

– 2020 visitors: 4,819 (#62 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 8,256.67 acres