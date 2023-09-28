CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — With only a few days left to negotiate, there are concerns that the federal government will shut down. That could have an impact on many people across our region.

There are a lot of last-minute negotiations going, but so far, no deal to keep the government from closing down on Sunday.

The latest delay in a government spending bill stems from the border. Some House Republicans are holding out for more money to prevent migrants from entering this country without legal permission.

In West Virginia, a shutdown would affect 16,000 workers at 32 federal facilities. Essential workers, such as the National Weather Service and FBI would remain on the job. But non-essential maintenance workers at U.S. National Parks would be sent home, and access to some of those locations might be limited.

“A government shutdown is a road to nowhere. It’s a misery march. It’s a disservice to the American people. And I’m going to do everything and join with the 77% of the American population that doesn’t want a shutdown. I’m in that 77%,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, (R) West Virginia.

Senator Capito says if the government shuts down, people will still get their Social Security checks and Veterans Benefits. But thousands of federal workers might not get paid for weeks, even though essential workers will have to stay on the job.

Senator Capito is among a group of senators, offering a compromise. They want to temporarily fund the government until November 17th, so a permanent deal can be worked out.