How do you know if you won the 2nd ‘Do it for Babydog’ round 2 vaccine lottery drawing?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice will announce the second set of winners for the second round of the “Do it for Babydog” vaccine lottery Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.

We will share the winners with you in this story as they are announced. Last week, Justice went around the state with his English Bulldog, Babydog, to surprise the winners of the sports car, boat and two of the scholarships with their prizes.

This lottery, geared more toward younger West Virginians, includes full-ride scholarship prizes as well as sports cars, boats, funding for a dream wedding, season tickets for Marshall or WVU games, an ATV or side-by-side, ski resort passes, 10 years worth of free gas and lawnmowers.

The deadline to register for the next drawing is 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12. If you register after this date, you will still be registered for subsequent drawings. The lottery is one entry per person and you only need to register once to be included all subsequent drawings.

The winners for the second drawing will be announced Thursday, Sept. 16.

Registration deadlines and drawing dates for the second round of the “Do it for Babydog” vaccine lottery (Photo Courtesy: WV Gov. Justice’s office)

West Virginians who have begun the COVID-19 vaccination process can go online to register. We have more step-by-step details on how to sign up online here.

For those who do not have access to the internet, however, the governor’s office says you can still enter by calling the West Virginia COVID-19 Vaccine Info Line at 1-833-734-0965 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. Those who use the call center to register must provide the required information, request to be entered into the drawing, and agree to any terms and conditions.