CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A nationwide trend to restrict gender-affirming care, affecting hundreds of thousands of transgender youth, is seeing pushback in some states as a similar law takes effect in West Virginia.

“When this bill was being discussed people were rightfully terrified – the thought that a lawmaker could come between you and your doctor or you and your child’s doctor. People were terrified what that meant for them and their families,” said Jake Jarvis, Communication Director of Fairness West Virginia. “Especially considering so many other states have either considered or passed similar measures … Fortunately, in West Virginia, it is not going away. People can still access that care.”

The day after House Bill 2007 took effect, 13 News spoke with Fairness West Virginia, a civil rights advocacy group, on how this will affect those living in the Mountain State. They said it’s forcing those seeking this type of care to overcome unnecessary hurdles.

According to a report by the Williams Institute, as of June 2022, there are about 300,000 youth who identify as transgenders throughout the United States more than 11,000 of those individuals live in the tri-state.

Twenty states including West Virginia and Kentucky have passed some form of laws restricting gender-affirming care for minors, according to U.S. News & World Report. Meanwhile, an Ohio bill to restrict transgenders was vetoed by Governor Mike DeWine.

“You can’t access the care as easily now. The care is not outright banned. There are still some exceptions for young people who have ‘severe gender dysphoria,’ but those exceptions are big hurdles,” said Jarvis. “So, right now we’re focused on making sure the community understands what the law does, and if they’re eligible, they can still receive this care.”

According to the Associated Press, West Virginia’s bill outlaws minors from being prescribed hormone therapy and puberty blockers. There are exceptions; doctors can prescribe the therapy if the person is at risk for self-harm or suicide, or has been diagnosed by two or more medical or mental health providers.

While critics of the bill said transgender youth have high suicide attempt rates, bill supporters said they’re too young to make informed decisions.