How friendly is your state for working moms?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A recent study conducted by WalletHub compiled a list of the Best and Worst States for Working Moms. According to the report, nearly 66% of mothers with children under the age of 18 are active in the workforce.

The COVID-19 pandemic disproportionately affected the unemployment numbers of mothers when compared to their male counterparts, but they have rebounded at a faster rate.

An average working mom makes just 85% of what men make, and they make up only 6% of CEOs S&P 500 companies.

WalletHub’s study compared states across 17 key metrics in three important categories:

Child Care Professional Opportunities Work-Life Balance

West Virginia ranked number 42 overall out of the 50 states (51 counting Washington D.C.). The Mountain State was ranked 40th in child care, 37th in career opportunities, and 31st in work-life balance.

Compare that to the state’s neighbors: Kentucky ranked 29th overall (19th in child care, 30th in career opportunities, and 34th in work-life balance), and Ohio ranked 31st overall (37th in child care, 14th in career opportunities, and 21st in work-life balance).

The study also showed that Red States (based on the 2020 presidential election) scored slightly higher than Blue States.

Courtesy: WalletHub

The full study can be found here.