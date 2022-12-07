CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Two West Virginia cities are both near the middle of the list of the most fun cities in the United States, according to a study by WalletHub.
The study used three main criteria: entertainment and recreation; nightlife and parties; and the cost.
Out of 182 cities, Huntington, West Virginia, is ranked 99 overall and Charleston is ranked 133.
Huntington’s scores include:
- Entertainment and Recreation: 144
- Nightlife and Parties: 123
- Cost: 41
Charleston’s scores include:
- Entertainment and Recreation: 159
- Nightlife and Parties: 140
- Cost: 62
The study says that Huntington is in the bottom five of fitness centers per capita. Two cities are below Huntington in this category: Lewiston, ME; and West Valley City, UT.
The top 10 most fun cities, according to the study, include:
- Las Vegas, NV (1)
- Orlando, FL (2)
- Miami, FL (3)
- Atlanta, GA (4)
- New Orleans, LA (5)
- San Francisco, CA (6)
- Austin, TX (7)
- Honolulu, HI (8)
- New York, NY (9)
- Chicago, IL (10)
The least fun cities, according to the study, include:
- Lewiston, ME (173)
- Fontana, CA (174)
- Bridgeport, CT (175)
- Laredo, TX (176)
- Yonkers, NY (177)
- Santa Rosa, CA (178)
- Moreno Valley, CA (179)
- Oxnard, CA (180)
- South Burlington, VT (181)
- Pearl City, HI (182)