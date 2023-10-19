CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Costumes, skeletons, ghouls, and lots and lots and lots of candy. That can only mean one thing: it’s Halloween season.

According to a study by Kuru Footwear, West Virginia is the fourth-best state to trick-or-treat in. They say this is because of the state’s low pedestrian deaths, which is 1.01 people in every 100,000, and the amount of Halloween-related Google searches.

The top 10 best states to trick-or-treat in include:

Utah Wisconsin Wyoming West Virginia Idaho Nebraska Pennsylvania Washington Virginia Texas

The worst states to trick-or-treat in, according to the study, include:

Alaska Alabama Arkansas Delaware Florida Arizona Georgia Mississippi South Carolina Tennessee

Here is a map of how trick-or-treating is in each state, according to the study:

Kuru Footwear says they used the average WalkScore of each state, pedestrian fatality rate per 100,000 people, child and overall population data, and Google search data for Halloween-related queries.