CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Costumes, skeletons, ghouls, and lots and lots and lots of candy. That can only mean one thing: it’s Halloween season.
According to a study by Kuru Footwear, West Virginia is the fourth-best state to trick-or-treat in. They say this is because of the state’s low pedestrian deaths, which is 1.01 people in every 100,000, and the amount of Halloween-related Google searches.
The top 10 best states to trick-or-treat in include:
- Utah
- Wisconsin
- Wyoming
- West Virginia
- Idaho
- Nebraska
- Pennsylvania
- Washington
- Virginia
- Texas
The worst states to trick-or-treat in, according to the study, include:
- Alaska
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Delaware
- Florida
- Arizona
- Georgia
- Mississippi
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
Here is a map of how trick-or-treating is in each state, according to the study:
Kuru Footwear says they used the average WalkScore of each state, pedestrian fatality rate per 100,000 people, child and overall population data, and Google search data for Halloween-related queries.