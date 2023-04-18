CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is the least-green state, according to a study by WalletHub.

WalletHub used environmental quality, eco-friendly behaviors and climate-change contributions to create the ranking.

According to the study, West Virginia is the least-green state and is last in climate-change contributions. The Mountain State is ranked 48 for both environmental quality and eco-friendly behaviors.

West Virginia is last for the percentage of renewable energy consumption and LEED-certified buildings per capita, according to the study. The state is also tied with Mississippi and New Jersey for the lowest water quality.

The least-green states, according to the study, include:

West Virginia Louisiana Mississippi Alabama Wyoming Kentucky Alaska Oklahoma North Dakota Indiana

The most-green states, according to the study, include: