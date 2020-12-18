How has CARES Act funding been spent in West Virginia?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Department of Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy broke down the way CARES Act funding has been and is still being spent in the Mountain State.

Hardy says plans are being finalized on how to spend the remaining funds have been reviewed by outside law and accounting firms and those expenditures are being sent to auditors for another review.

According to Hardy, the unemployment benefits trustfund included $160.4 million as of March 1, prior to the pandemic hitting the Mountain State. He says the state has expend $502.2 in unemployment benefits through Dec. 15. While a FEMA program provided a $38 million match and employer premiums have been added, Hardy says the state has drawn down an interest-free loan from the federal government which has helped fill the trust fund since July. He says the projected balance of that loan is around $130 million.

Some CARES Act funding has been held back to pay back this loan by the end of the year and fill the unemployment benefits trust fund for the coming months, according to Hardy. He says $445 million has been allocated to retire the loan and open the calendar year with $315 million in the trust fund for unemployment benefits.

December 30 is the deadline for states to spend their CARES Act Funding. Hardy says they plan to cover all of the expenses and have a cushion of $40 million dollars left by this deadline.

Hardy shared a break-down of ways the state has already spent CARES Act funding.

The state made a $30 million commitment for the small business grant fund. Hardy says almost all of this has been spent.

$50 million was allotted by the state to identify sets of highways that impede access to medical treatment and emergency services and make the needed repairs to improve medical access to the affected areas.

Broadband issues have been highlighted throughout the pandemic, causing issues for telework, telehealth and online learning. Hardy says $32.3 million has been used to provide better access to broadband in the state.

The state originally allotted a total of $200 million, or $20 million per month, to relief for cities and communities across the state. Hardy says the state has currently used $253 million to reimburse cities for revenue replacement and anticipates using an additional $12 million by the end of the year.

$16.5 million was used to reimburse public service districts for eligible customers who have been unable to pay utility bills due to the pandemic.

$10 million was allocated for the partnership with WVU to provide medical services to the area following the closure of the Fairmont hospital.

$40 million has been used for the West Virginia National Guard’s contingency fund, which reimburses the Guard for testing, PPE and other efforts related to coronavirus response.

The state plans to reimburse the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources for the $74 million the department has spent on providing free testing to West Virginians.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced $2 million will go to West Virginia schools for the extracurricular activities that have lost their annual fundraising opportunities due to closures related to the pandemic.

In June, $57 million was approved by accountants to balance the state budget to close the books for the 2020 Fiscal Year. Hardy says the state is allowed to review state expenses from March 1 to Dec. 30 within the guidelines for reimbursement under the CARES Act such as overtime for public safety officials and additional expenses for the Department of Corrections to keep jails sanitized. The state has booked a total of $240 million CARES Act eligible expenses, including the $57 million, they can reimburse if they choose.