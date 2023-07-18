(WTRF) — How lucky are you? Lucky enough to win a lottery jackpot? If you live in West Virginia, you may be luckier than others, according to reports.

Online Betting Guide (OBG) has ranked the top luckiest states in the U.S. by comparing the number of jackpot winners per million people.

OBG says that West Virginia ranks third, with 2.83 jackpot winners per million people in the last 20 years.

The luckiest state, with 4.85 winners per million, is Delaware. With almost five per million winners, there is no other state with a better jackpot-win ratio.

New Hampshire rolls in second place with 3.56 winners per million.

Rhode Island and Louisiana come in at fourth and fifth, with 2.75, and 2.20 winners per million respectively.

Maine doesn’t make the top five for jackpot winners but is crowned the state with the highest average jackpot per person, with the average win per person totaling $1.35 billion.

Pennsylvania, however, takes the top spot as the state with the most overall jackpot winners, with 18 winners over the last 20 years.