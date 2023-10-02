CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — With two West Virginia cities being named some of the most sinful in the nation, people may wonder where they can find their part of “Sin City” in the Mountain State.

There are five casinos in West Virginia; all of them are “racinos,” or casinos that have a racetrack. They are in Charles Town, Cross Lanes, New Cumberland, Wheeling and White Sulphur Springs.

According to Casinos.us, you must be 21 years or older to bet at the casinos and smoking is allowed at all the locations in designated areas. All of them are open 24/7 except for Easter and Christmas, according to Casinos.us.

The location with the most slots is the Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races. Casinos.us says there are 2,500 slots, 98 table games and 16 poker tables.