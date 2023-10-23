CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — From “Alien” to “Jaws” to “American Psycho” and more, horror movie fans always have one thing they want to talk about: the deaths.

The horror movie death is an important aspect of the genre. The long-lasting “Saw” franchise shows that people will pay money to see the bloodiest, goriest deaths out there.

West Virginia is a state that has some of the best horror movie deaths, according to a study by CableTV.

The study – using Rotten Tomatoes’ 200 Best Horror Movies of All Time, the website BodyCounters and a wiki of movie deaths – found that one of the highest-rated West Virginia-based horror movie, “Tucker and Dale vs Evil,” puts West Virginia at number 11 on the list.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Eli Craig’s 2010 horror-comedy has 14 deaths, placing it just outside the top 10. The top 10 states with the most horror movie deaths include: Pennsylvania, New York, California, Maine, Illinois, Ohio, South Carolina, Nevada, Missouri and Texas.

Pennsylvania has a staggering 615 deaths across only six movies, meaning there are around 102.5 deaths in these horror flicks. Many of their deaths come from zombie movies: “Night of the Living Dead,” “Dawn of the Dead” and “Land of the Dead.”

The film with the most deaths, according to the study, is 2019’s “Brightburn.” The movie – set in Kansas – has a whopping 274 kills. Next up on the list is “Dawn of the Dead,” with 140 kills, “The First Purge,” with 130 kills, “From Dusk Till Dawn,” with 120 kills, and “The Purge: Election Year,” with 110.

California had the most amount of movies in the Rotten Tomatoes list. Films like: “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” “Scream,” “The Lost Boys” and “Creep” were all set in the Golden State.