CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Valentine’s Day is upon us and that means many people will be buying a lot of chocolate and a lot of flowers.

According to a study by Instacart, West Virginia buys the second most amount of chocolate on Valentine’s Day. It says West Virginia’s and Vermont’s Valentine’s Day purchases on Instacart are 14.4% chocolate.

The only state above West Virginia and Vermont is Iowa, whose purchases are 14.5% chocolate.

The states that purchase the most amount of chocolate on Valentine’s Day include:

Iowa (14.5%) West Virginia & Vermont (14.4%) Arkansas (14.2%) Utah (14.1%) Maine (14%)

The states that purchase the least amount of chocolate on Valentine’s Day include:

Hawaii (7.3%) California (9.4%) Washington, D.C. (10%) Nevada (10.3%) Arizona (10.5%)

Roses take up around 1.2% of orders in West Virginia on Valentine’s Day, the study says.

The states that purchase the most amount of roses on Valentine’s Day include:

Utah (3.2%) Idaho (2.8%) Kansas (2.7%) Montana (2.5%) Hawaii (2.5%)

The states that purchase the least amount of roses on Valentine’s Day include:

North Dakota (0.5%) Iowa (0.6%) Connecticut (0.7%) Wisconsin, Minnesota, New Hampshire, South Dakota and Vermont (0.8%) Nebraska (0.9%)

The study used a percentage of orders on Instacart from every state, including the District of Columbia, that contained roses or chocolate from Feb. 8, 2022, to Feb. 14, 2022.