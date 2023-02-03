CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Valentine’s Day is upon us and that means many people will be buying a lot of chocolate and a lot of flowers.
According to a study by Instacart, West Virginia buys the second most amount of chocolate on Valentine’s Day. It says West Virginia’s and Vermont’s Valentine’s Day purchases on Instacart are 14.4% chocolate.
The only state above West Virginia and Vermont is Iowa, whose purchases are 14.5% chocolate.
The states that purchase the most amount of chocolate on Valentine’s Day include:
- Iowa (14.5%)
- West Virginia & Vermont (14.4%)
- Arkansas (14.2%)
- Utah (14.1%)
- Maine (14%)
The states that purchase the least amount of chocolate on Valentine’s Day include:
- Hawaii (7.3%)
- California (9.4%)
- Washington, D.C. (10%)
- Nevada (10.3%)
- Arizona (10.5%)
Roses take up around 1.2% of orders in West Virginia on Valentine’s Day, the study says.
The states that purchase the most amount of roses on Valentine’s Day include:
- Utah (3.2%)
- Idaho (2.8%)
- Kansas (2.7%)
- Montana (2.5%)
- Hawaii (2.5%)
The states that purchase the least amount of roses on Valentine’s Day include:
- North Dakota (0.5%)
- Iowa (0.6%)
- Connecticut (0.7%)
- Wisconsin, Minnesota, New Hampshire, South Dakota and Vermont (0.8%)
- Nebraska (0.9%)
The study used a percentage of orders on Instacart from every state, including the District of Columbia, that contained roses or chocolate from Feb. 8, 2022, to Feb. 14, 2022.