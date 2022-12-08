CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is in the top 10 states with the most Christmas spirit.

According to a study conducted by GetCenturyLink, West Virginia is fourth. It was beaten out by New Hampshire, Wisconsin and Utah.

Holiday Cheer Map (Photo Courtesy: GetCenturyLink)

The top 10 states, according to the study, include:

State2022 Ranking2021 Ranking2020 Ranking
New Hampshire1122
Wisconsin2163
Utah371
West Virginia4109
Pennsylvania52015
Ohio62423
Kentucky7430
Indiana83324
New Jersey92939
Delaware101245
Table Courtesy: GetCenturyLink

The bottom 10 states include:

State2022 Ranking2021 Ranking2020 Ranking
District of Columbia515151
Alabama504811
Oregon491727
New York485041
Mississippi474916
Wyoming461835
Nevada454146
Oklahoma443928
Virginia434718
Florida423850
Table Courtesy: GetCenturyLink

GetCenturyLink says 43% of participants say they haven’t changed the way they spend Christmas since the COVID-19 pandemic. 30% say they are making a bigger effort to see family because of the pandemic.

33% of Gen Z and 30% of millennials are spending more during Christmas, 41% of Gen X are spending less and 29% of baby boomers are spending less, but the same amount are spending more than usual.

The study says they used Christmas-themed online activity within the last 12 months and Christmas-related cultural markers.