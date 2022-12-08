CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is in the top 10 states with the most Christmas spirit.

According to a study conducted by GetCenturyLink, West Virginia is fourth. It was beaten out by New Hampshire, Wisconsin and Utah.

Holiday Cheer Map (Photo Courtesy: GetCenturyLink)

The top 10 states, according to the study, include:

State 2022 Ranking 2021 Ranking 2020 Ranking New Hampshire 1 1 22 Wisconsin 2 16 3 Utah 3 7 1 West Virginia 4 10 9 Pennsylvania 5 20 15 Ohio 6 24 23 Kentucky 7 4 30 Indiana 8 33 24 New Jersey 9 29 39 Delaware 10 12 45 Table Courtesy: GetCenturyLink

The bottom 10 states include:

State 2022 Ranking 2021 Ranking 2020 Ranking District of Columbia 51 51 51 Alabama 50 48 11 Oregon 49 17 27 New York 48 50 41 Mississippi 47 49 16 Wyoming 46 18 35 Nevada 45 41 46 Oklahoma 44 39 28 Virginia 43 47 18 Florida 42 38 50 Table Courtesy: GetCenturyLink

GetCenturyLink says 43% of participants say they haven’t changed the way they spend Christmas since the COVID-19 pandemic. 30% say they are making a bigger effort to see family because of the pandemic.

33% of Gen Z and 30% of millennials are spending more during Christmas, 41% of Gen X are spending less and 29% of baby boomers are spending less, but the same amount are spending more than usual.

The study says they used Christmas-themed online activity within the last 12 months and Christmas-related cultural markers.