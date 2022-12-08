CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is in the top 10 states with the most Christmas spirit.
According to a study conducted by GetCenturyLink, West Virginia is fourth. It was beaten out by New Hampshire, Wisconsin and Utah.
The top 10 states, according to the study, include:
|State
|2022 Ranking
|2021 Ranking
|2020 Ranking
|New Hampshire
|1
|1
|22
|Wisconsin
|2
|16
|3
|Utah
|3
|7
|1
|West Virginia
|4
|10
|9
|Pennsylvania
|5
|20
|15
|Ohio
|6
|24
|23
|Kentucky
|7
|4
|30
|Indiana
|8
|33
|24
|New Jersey
|9
|29
|39
|Delaware
|10
|12
|45
The bottom 10 states include:
|State
|2022 Ranking
|2021 Ranking
|2020 Ranking
|District of Columbia
|51
|51
|51
|Alabama
|50
|48
|11
|Oregon
|49
|17
|27
|New York
|48
|50
|41
|Mississippi
|47
|49
|16
|Wyoming
|46
|18
|35
|Nevada
|45
|41
|46
|Oklahoma
|44
|39
|28
|Virginia
|43
|47
|18
|Florida
|42
|38
|50
GetCenturyLink says 43% of participants say they haven’t changed the way they spend Christmas since the COVID-19 pandemic. 30% say they are making a bigger effort to see family because of the pandemic.
33% of Gen Z and 30% of millennials are spending more during Christmas, 41% of Gen X are spending less and 29% of baby boomers are spending less, but the same amount are spending more than usual.
The study says they used Christmas-themed online activity within the last 12 months and Christmas-related cultural markers.