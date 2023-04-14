CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — From ChatGPT to Google’s Bard, artificial intelligence, or AI, is everywhere, but West Virginians don’t seem to get the hype.

According to a study by YACSS, an AI-powered website building, West Virginia is the second state least obsessed with AI.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Mississippi is the state with the lowest average monthly searches per 100,000 people. The Magnolia State has an average of 332 people per 100,000 searching for AI, according to the study.

The Mountain State is right behind Mississippi, with 392.

Here is a list of the least AI-obsessed states:

Mississippi – 332 West Virginia – 392 Wyoming – 432 South Dakota – 440 Louisiana – 445 Kentucky – 454 Arkansas – 456 New Mexico – 465 Montana – 468 South Carolina – 483

The study says they used search data for AI-related terms like ChatGPT over the past 12 months in the U.S.