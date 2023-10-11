CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s that time of year for when the ghosts, goblins and witches come out for tricks and treats! But which states are the most excited for Halloween?

A new study from Mr-Gamble.com took an in-depth analysis of Google Trends data to determine which states get the most enthusiastic about the spooky season.

The study used approximately 30 search terms related to Halloween from costumes, decorations, party ideas, songs and treats to Halloween store locations, pumpkin carving, memes and jack-o-lanterns. Researchers looked at the terms to see the volume of how often they were searched per 100,000 people in each state. Because of this, the population of the state was also taken into account for the ranking, according to Mr-Gamble.com.

The researchers found that West Virginia was in the top 10 of the most Halloween-loving states. Coming in at 10th on the list, West Virginians searched had a score of 166 Halloween searches per 100,000 people in the last seven days. According to the study, some of the most popular search terms in the state were Halloween costumes, couples Halloween costumes, kids Halloween costumes and Halloween makeup.

The study also found that the state that is most enthusiastic about Halloween is Wyoming. In the last seven days, the state scored 327 Halloween searches per 100,000 people with a particular interest in Halloween costume ideas. Researchers say Wyoming residents, however, didn’t have much interest in DIY Halloween decor.

Coming in between Wyoming and West Virginia are, from second to ninth:

Vermont (267 per 100,000);

North Dakota (245 per 100,000);

Alaska (193 per 100,000);

South Dakota (192 per 100,000);

Rhode Island (181 per 100,000);

Delaware (166 per 100,000);

Montana (153 per 100,000);

New Hampshire (147 per 100,000)

The state that appears the least enthusiastic about the holiday, according to the study is California. The Golden State came in 50th with a total score of only four Halloween searches per 100,000 people.

Coming in second through fifth least enthusiastic are Texas (5 per 100,000), Florida (7 per 100,000), New York (7 per 100,000), and Georgia (13 per 100,000).