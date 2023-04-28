CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Video games are becoming extremely popular when it comes to storytelling and entertainment.

According to a study by I’m-A-Puzzle, West Virginia is right in the middle of the states most obsessed with video games, sitting at 27 out of 50.

The study says the states most obsessed with video games include: Nevada, Georgia, New York, Utah, Texas, Colorado, Illinois, Virginia, Maryland and California.

The states that are least obsessed with video games include: Hawaii, Montana, Vermont, South Dakota, Alaska, Mississippi, Maine, Wyoming, Idaho and Iowa, according to the study.

The study says they used search data over the past year that was divided by the state population and multiplied by 100,000.