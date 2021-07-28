How to avoid back-to-school overspending

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – “SALE” is what you see plastered in and around stores everywhere across the Mountain State, as residents are gearing up for back to school.

But studies show, even with these sales, Americans are already overspending.

According to the National Retail Federation, Americans are on track to spend a record $37 billion on back-to-school shopping.

That’s up from the nearly $34 billion spent last year.

“When it comes to back to school shopping you want to look at the necessities; laptops, pen, pad, paper, bookbag, and then looking at clothes after that,” says Sean Hornbuckle, a Financial Advisor with Edward Jones.

Hornbuckle advises parents to try to target sales and deals like the tax-free holiday weekend happening for West Virginia this weekend.

Yet according to the National Retail Federation, some people already began their shopping in early July.

Residents in downtown Huntington say waiting to go back to school shopping has proven to be a challenge as supplies are clearing fast.

“I have started. It’s a little bit difficult having a 15-year-old because of all the stuff you have to get and a lot of places are running out of stuff already,” says Cabell County Resident, Joshua Capen.

Another resident, Mark Page says he’s had a similar experience. “We’ve been to a couple stores and most of them have been out of stock, so we’ve just gotten used to it not being available and we’ll just get it online because it’s coming from the same warehouse,” Page says.

Whether you’re having to shop online or you’re going in the stores, Hornbuckle says remembering to go in with a list and a budget will help prevent and unnecessary spending or splurging.

