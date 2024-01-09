KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A change up in the weather is coming this week bringing high winds and colder weather throughout the region.

13 News spoke with Kanawha County Emergency Management on Tuesday to find out how families can better prepare themselves as the system rolls through.

While officials stress safety on the roadways, they said protecting yourself inside your home is also important especially when it comes to using space heaters.

“It’s going to be really cold,” said C.W. Sigman, Kanawha County Emergency Management Manager. “Space heaters are a concern. Everybody wants to sit around the heater … but keep that distance if you’re using a space heater.”

High winds could knock down trees and power lines causing power outages throughout the area. If you’re using a portable generator, Sigman advises keep it away from the house, doors and windows. Also let the generator cool off while refueling.

Additionally, families should prepare a kit with a flashlight, food and other supplies in case of a power outage.

“Go buy an electric lantern somewhere. Do not use candles in the house, but have your house prepared for an outage,” he said. “Everything needs to be batten down. Batten down the hatches as they say make sure everything is put up. If there’s any Christmas decorations out, they might disappear.”

If you’re caught outside walking or driving during heavy wind gusts, Sigman said bundle up and take it slow especially high-profile vehicles.

“I’m sure drivers are feeling it right now and those large trucks that may be empty have that big wind or sail effect so to speak,” Sigman said. “It’s going to be tough to steer out here trying to drive on the wet roads.”

According to the National Weather Service, the expiration times for the wind advisories will vary throughout the region with Kanawha County ending at 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Cabell County ending at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.