How to protect yourself from carbon monoxide poisoning

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — With a chance in cool weather coming up, you may be ready to crank up the heat. If you use natural gas, you should take precautions before the heat is on. Owner of Al Marino Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning, or HVAC, Jay Marino says, maintenance every season is necessary.

“One of the issues that we have with heating and air conditioning is natural gas, a source of heat. It’s very efficient and it’s used in a lot of the homes throughout this region,” said Jay Marino, Al Marino HVAC.

This ensures safety from carbon monoxide leaks.

“When the furnace comes on, there’s a byproduct from the combustion and it has to go outside. It has to leave the home. If it doesn’t, there’s a fume and it’s very deadly. That can occur because the fumes don’t get to the outside. There’s a special pipe made for that to go outside,” said Marino.

These leaks can occur when the pipe that passes carbon monoxide bursts or is blocked. Without proper equipment, carbon monoxide can be fatal.

“It’s tasteless, odorless, we don’t even know it’s there,” said Marino.

Carbon monoxide alarms are recommended as the safest way to protect yourself against carbon monoxide leaks and you can find them at your local hardware store. They are key to detecting these leaks. Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority, Mike Oakley says, it’s essential to install these in your home and to check them frequently.

“If it goes off, you need to get out of the residence and call for assistance. Call 911. Have a fire department come use their gas meters and read that gas meter in your house,” said Mike Oakley, Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority.

With these tips, hopefully, you’ll stay warm and safe this chilly season.

