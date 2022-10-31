CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s that time of year again where people can sign up for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act.

Open enrollment for what’s commonly called “Obamacare” begins Tuesday Nov. 1, 2022, and runs through Jan. 15, 2023. New rules this year will make many more people eligible than in the past. There are a variety of health plans to choose from, and most people who apply will be eligible for government subsidies to pay for much of the cost of the coverage.

“We know that having health coverage is one of the most important things that you can do for you and your family to remain healthy. It helps you establish a relationship with a doctor. You can catch small problems before they turn into large problems, and turns into heart attacks and cancer,” said Jeremy Smith, WV Navigator Program Director.

Between 150,000 and 200,000 West Virginians have signed up for Obamacare since the program began 10 years ago. On Tuesday there will be a free ‘sign-up” event at H.I.M.G. in Huntington, sponsored by Mountain Health Network. It’s on Highway 60 near the I-64 interchange, between noon and 7 p.m.

Health care officials tell me other free sign up events like the one in Huntington Tuesday, will be held all over the state in the coming weeks. For more information check out the website: