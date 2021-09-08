How to sign up for West Virginia’s Grandfamilies voucher program

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Grandfamilies across the Mountain State now have the opportunity to receive financial help.

Governor Justice recently announced the launch of an initiative that will provide the families additional funding for back-to-school spending.

“It’s a $150 voucher to what they can spend on school supplies and kids need a lot of stuff nowadays when it comes to technology and kids want a lot of stuff. So, $150 can go a long way on educational supplies to help our grandfamilies,” says Keith Thomas, an overseer of the program in Cabell County.

West Virginia has 19,000 children being raised by their grandparents, and a lot of these grandparents have trouble making ends meet. This voucher is the state’s way of providing assistance.

To receive the voucher, the families must be vaccinated and enrolled in the Healthy Grandfamilies program.

An advocate for the program says this funding can be used to bridge a gap between what the kids need for school and what the grandparents know to get them.

“I think by getting this funding, it gives them another leg up. Another way to help these grandfamilies who maybe don’t have those resources that they need. I think every little bit helps and so I think this will be very beneficial for them to get the supplies the kids need for school because those supplies have changed since their kids were in school,” says advocate, Tijah Bumgarner.

Applications are open now for qualifying families and can be accessed here.

