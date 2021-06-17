How to steer clear of mosquitoes this summer

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The warm summer days bring the perfect temperature for staying outside and also for the presence of mosquitoes outside.

These unwanted guests love to come out on warm days and gather in wet locations where they thrive.

“You’re hedges and bushes in front of your yard. Those are their ideal conditions. Even your flowerpots. The water drip pan in the bottom of your flower pot can harbor mosquitoes and the mosquito larva as well,” says Greg Stephens the owner of Ultra Pest Control.

Stephens gave a few tips on how you can eliminate the presence of these tiny pests; one is to avoid standing water. He says that’s one place mosquitos love to gather.

He also says try to cut any bushes in your yard between 6-8 inches from the ground and allow light under darker areas like decks – to reduce the mosquito count.

Health officials encourage taking precaution against mosquitos because of the diseases they may carry.

Dr. Kilkenny, the CEO and Health Officer of Cabell Huntington Hospital says there are several viral diseases that spread throughout West Virginia.

“The most common mosquito-borne illness is Lacrosse Encephalitis,” says Kilkenny. He also says sometimes the West Nile Encephalitis illness is present as well.

These diseases can cause symptoms ranging from headaches to losing consciousness and sometimes seizures.

Still, there are tips you can take to protect yourself while you’re out this summer.

Officials recommend you put your sunscreen on first and then the insect repellant and remember long sleeves, long pants, and long socks, are helpful as well. Also, avoid going onto the lake when the mosquito count is at a peak during the dusk and dawn hours.

