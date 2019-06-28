How to watch West Virginia’s largest 4th of July Parade

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WOWK) – West Virginia’s largest 4th of July Parade is being held in Ripley this year, and WOWK 13 News is the Official Parade Coverage partner. You will be able to stream the entire Ripley 4th of July Parade on WOWKTV.com and in the FREE WOWK 13 News App.

Known as the “USA’s Largest Small Town Independence Day Celebration”, the Ripley 4th of July Celebration dates back to the late 1800’s. It is the oldest parade and oldest Independence Day Celebration in West Virginia.

Parade coverage will kick off around Noon on WOWKTV.com, the FREE WOWK 13 News App, and 13 News at Noon, but starting at 12:30 our exclusive official parade coverage will only available via livestream.

This WOWK 13 News’s second year streaming the parade, and this year our coverage will be more in-depth and extensive.