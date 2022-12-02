CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — This year, West Virginians once again have the chance to win a lifetime hunting license, and non-residents could receive free state park lodging.

On Friday, Gov. Jim Justice announced the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) is doing its fourth annual hunting license giveaway.

The giveaway is for residents and non-residents. Hunters and anglers who buy an annual 2023 hunting, trapping or fishing license in December will automatically be entered into the drawing.

The Governor’s Office said one West Virginian will receive a lifetime hunting, fishing and trapping license. One non-resident will win three nights of lodging at Pipestem Resort State Park and two zipline tour tickets.

Other prizes include state park gift cards, cabin stays and gift bags, the Governor’s Office said.

To enter the giveaway, residents can buy the following licenses:

Class A;

Class B;

Class AH;

Class X;

Class XP

Class X3

Class XP3

Class XJ; or

Class AHJ

Non-residents may enter by purchasing the following licenses:

Class E

Class EE

Class AAH

Class XXJ; or

Class AAHJ

Licenses can be bought at WVHunt.com or from an authorized license agent.

Winners will be announced in January 2023.

For more information about the giveaway, visit the WVDNR’s website.