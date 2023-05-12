CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Now that West Virginia’s COVID-19 emergency is over, officials are taking a look at how the pandemic was handled in the Mountain State.

Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) often noted there was no playbook for this type of emergency, but thinks the response went well for the most part.

During the course of the pandemic, 2.8 million vaccinations and booster shots were administered across West Virginia. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 230,637,348 people completed the primary series of the COVID-19 vaccination.

More than 650,000 people contracted COVID-19, which is about one-third of the state.

8,125 people died from the disease, while 1,127,928 died from COVID-19 as of May 6.

As of May 12, only 52 people remain hospitalized from COVID-19 in West Virginia.

People at the highest risk are still advised to get shots, but overall, the response is being called a success.

“We ran to the fire when we finally got vaccines and we started putting them in arms,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

“You know we still are concerned most about our elderly population and individuals who are immuno-compromised, and individuals who have chronic diseases,” said Dr. Jeffrey Coben, Acting DHHR Secretary.

Perhaps the biggest success was among those at the highest risk. 92& of people age 65 and older are fully vaccinated and boosted, and that’s one of the highest rates in the nation.

Overall, 62% of all eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated and boosted for COVID-19.