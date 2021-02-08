Human remains found in October identified as missing Parkersburg woman

MORGANTOWN, WV (WBOY) – The Morgantown Police Department has identified the human remains that were found near the Decker’s Creek Rail-Trail inside of an old coke oven in October as a woman who was reported missing one month prior.

Police say officers with the Morgantown Police Department responded to a wooded area near the Decker’s Creek Rail-Trail and the I-68 overpass for reported human remains found inside an abandoned coke oven on October 7, 2020.

Police say they have identified the deceased as Brandy Cullum, 26, of Parkersburg. Police said Cullum was reported missing on September 4, 2020.

The release stated that the West Virginia State Medical Examiner has determined the cause of death to be from natural causes resulting from a pre-existing medical condition. Therefore, the investigation into this incident has been closed, according to police.