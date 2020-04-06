Hundreds furloughed at Contura Energy mines due to pandemic

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Contura Energy announced on Friday, April 3, 2020, they are idling the majority of their operations for 30 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training confirmed today Monday, April 6, dozens of Contura operations in West Virginia are affected by the decision.

The following operations have been affected and the number of furloughs at each operation is listed:

Aracoma Alma in Logan County: 100

Spartan Ruby in Mingo County: 100

Cedar Grove 2 in Logan County: 55

Hernshall Mine in Logan County: 55

Marfork Operations (Raleigh/Boone Counties): 393

Allen Powellton: 93

Brushy Eagle: 1

Coon Cedar Beltline: 9

Coon Cedar Mine: 5

Edwight Goals Environ: 1

Horse Creek Eagle: 98

Marfork (various): 64

Panther Eagle: 51

Powellton Transfer: 6

Slip Ridge Mine: 50

Slip Ridge Beltline: 15

Mammoth Operations (Logan County): 132

Slabcamp: 94 (and 7 contractors)

Belts: 9 (and 1 contractor)

Mammoth Plant: 22

Environmental: 4

Warehouse: 1

HR: 1

Engineering: 1

Alex Energy (Boone County)

Edwight: 5

Republic Energy (Fayette County)

Republic Surface: 76

Workman Creek Surface: 214

Pax Surface: 91

Empire Surface: 3

Maxxim Shared (Boone County)

Asset Management: 1

Lab: 3

Engineering: 5

Operations: 1

Safety: 1

Sourcing: 6

