CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Hundreds of people turned out for a peaceful, “Ceasefire for Gaza” rally at the West Virginia State Capitol Monday night.

The multi-faith even was organized by the Islamic Association of West Virginia, and included Christian and Jewish speakers, and multiple clergy members.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

They condemned the killings of innocent people, especially children, both in Israel and Gaza, and called on all sides to come together, to try to forge a peaceful solution.

They also want more humanitarian aid allowed into the affected regions. The rally, which included numerous speakers, went on for nearly two hours, according to one of the leaders.