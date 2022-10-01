CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Bad weather did not deter attendance at a big charity event in Charleston.

Hundreds of people turned out at Appalachian Power Park for the annual Heart Walk, which benefits the American Heart Association.

Lots of patients and their families were there along with medical staff and support groups, all in an effort to raise money and save lives.

Heart disease and strokes are the number one killers in America.

The whole issue hits very close to home for our 13 News family.

“The reason I am here today is because three years ago I had a near-fatal heart incident. I had a 90% blockage in my widow-maker artery and my doctor told me I might die in an hour or two. So I was rushed to Memorial, they put a stent in my heart, saved my life, and today I am here to support my care team and my fellow heart patients. I have so much gratitude,” said heart patient and 13 News Anchor/Reporter Mark Curtis.

Nearly 900,000 Americans die from heart attacks and strokes each year. If you weren’t able to make it to the Heart Walk today, you can still support the cause. simply go to the American Heart Association’s website.