Hungary wants to do business in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — The Foreign Minister of Hungary was at the West Virginia State Capitol with Governor Jim Justice to sign a “Memorandum of Understanding” between the two governments. Hungary is looking to partner with the Mountain State with jobs in the petrochemical and high-technology fields.

“We have two companies from Hungary which have already been carrying out negotiations about locating production and development facilities here,” said Peter Szijjarto, Hungarian Foreign Minister.

In fact, the talks are so specific, that Hungary is looking for a 10,000 square foot facility, within an hour’s drive of Charleston. Might the old Hobet Mine property in Boone County be under consideration?

“I’m following the lead of both these gentlemen. Both looked at me like, we can’t answer that right now,” said Gov. Justice, (R-West Virginia).

Nearly two years ago West Virginia also signed a “Memorandum of Understating” with China Energy, a deal that has yet to bear any fruit. The Governor says the Hungarian agreement is different.

“Today Hungary and the U.S. are allies. Great friends. The situation with the China situation, is we didn’t have that,” said Gov. Justice.

The Hungarian Foreign Minster had a busy day, guest lecturing at the University of Charleston, and taping this Sunday’s episode of “Inside West Virginia Politics.”

As for how soon, and how many jobs this Hungarian deal might create? The Foreign Minister says the two projects are on the fast-track, and the Mountain State could see 200 new jobs, fairly soon.