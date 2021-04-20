Hunter shot in Mason County, police search for shooter

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—According to a state spokesperson, a hunter from Pennsylvania was shot on Tuesday in the Chief Cornstalk Wildlife Management Area in Mason County, West Virginia.
The hunter is said to be receiving treatment at an area hospital.
The shooter is said to have fled the scene after the incident, and the West Virginia DNR Police, WV State Police and other local law enforcement are continuing to search for the shooter.
We will update with additional information as it becomes available.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.