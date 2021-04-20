Countdown to Tax Day
Hunter shot in Mason County, police search for shooter

West Virginia

by: Bailey Brautigan

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—According to a state spokesperson, a hunter from Pennsylvania was shot on Tuesday in the Chief Cornstalk Wildlife Management Area in Mason County, West Virginia.

The hunter is said to be receiving treatment at an area hospital.

The shooter is said to have fled the scene after the incident, and the West Virginia DNR Police, WV State Police and other local law enforcement are continuing to search for the shooter.

We will update with additional information as it becomes available.

